TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

