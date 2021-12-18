Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,566 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $9.34 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

