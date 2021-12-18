Archer Investment Corp Purchases 1,690 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $151.70. 4,996,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,966. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.