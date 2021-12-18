Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

PNR opened at $70.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.