Motco Buys 606 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motco boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $475.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.11 and a 200-day moving average of $474.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.