Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

General Motors stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.