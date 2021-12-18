HC Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.