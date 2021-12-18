HC Advisors LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

