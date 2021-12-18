Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.29. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,353,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,851 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 18,207,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,026,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.