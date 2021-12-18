Numeraire Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $191.21 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $32.47 or 0.00069019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,388 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

