Motco Acquires 3,001 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

