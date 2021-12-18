Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth about $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth about $13,931,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 51.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,495 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $7,372,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCVI remained flat at $$9.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,142. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

