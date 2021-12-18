Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,621. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.