Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 285,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

