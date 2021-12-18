Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

