iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

