Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $2,310,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $46,322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 664,105 shares worth $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $144.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.32 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

