Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

