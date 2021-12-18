Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 4,411 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 4.84% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

