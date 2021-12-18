Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 6,226 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.