Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $304.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

