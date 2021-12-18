Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,676 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

