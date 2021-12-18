AMG National Trust Bank Takes $1.06 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,548 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

