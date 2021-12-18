Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of The Blackstone Group worth $66,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $120.08. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

