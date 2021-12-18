Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

