Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

