Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 2,984 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

