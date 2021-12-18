Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

