Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,986,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

