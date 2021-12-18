iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $295.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

