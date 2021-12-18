Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NYSE:PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.