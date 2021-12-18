Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 58.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 110,193 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 121,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

ARCC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

