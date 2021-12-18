Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $75.89 Average PT from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $20,341,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter.

BUD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

