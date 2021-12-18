ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $109.33 Average PT from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,068. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.