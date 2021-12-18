Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $195,868.15 and approximately $12,687.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.67 or 0.08432903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00075204 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.