PolkaWar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.13 or 0.08361785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.75 or 0.99786382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars.

