RDA Financial Network Sells 252 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

