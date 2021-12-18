Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,715 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day moving average is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

