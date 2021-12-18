Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.