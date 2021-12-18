MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $204.99 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.06. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.