Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 1.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

