Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

