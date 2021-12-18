Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 57.8% in November

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 7,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

