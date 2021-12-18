Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 4,911 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $324,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBL opened at $65.58 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.