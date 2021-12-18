Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord Sells 1,948 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.