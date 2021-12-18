CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the November 15th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,920 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 56,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,040. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

