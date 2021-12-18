Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

