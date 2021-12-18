GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $45.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several analysts have commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 28,652.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 1,204,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

