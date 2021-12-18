$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. 738,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

