SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,102. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

